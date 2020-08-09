Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'

After taking a jibe at celebs like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar, team Kangana Ranaut has now taken a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana. Read on for further details.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, another debate has been going on for too long. Yes, we are talking about the insider vs outsider debate here i.e. the nepotism row. has been at the forefront in debating this issue. Although the actress is not active on social media, her team often keeps on sharing tweets and posts. And now, the latest series of tweets shared by them is raising eyeballs among the curious buffs again.

Kangana’s team has taken a jibe at and in a tweet in which they have termed the former a serial skirt chaser. Moreover, they have also termed Deepika a self-proclaimed mental illness patient. Meanwhile, the team’s tweet for Ayushmann Khurrana has also grabbed everyone’s attention. While calling the actor a 'chaploos outsider', the team has said that he supports Rhea Chakraborty and the nepo kids. He is also accused of taking advantage of conflicts faced by people like Kangana and Sushant.

Check out the tweets below:

Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families. https://t.co/gJ2AFWtxYK — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ayushmann Khurrana had earned the wrath of a few netizens when he commented on Rhea Chakraborty’s post on Sushant Singh Rajput and shared a broken heart emoji there. Meanwhile, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea, her brother Showik and former manager Shruti Modi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the late actor’s case. His flatmate Siddharth Pithani who failed to appear on the first day of the probe is like to join the same on Monday.

