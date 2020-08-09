  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'

After taking a jibe at celebs like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar, team Kangana Ranaut has now taken a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana. Read on for further details.
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone; Terms Ayushmann Khurrana 'chaploos outsider'

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, another debate has been going on for too long. Yes, we are talking about the insider vs outsider debate here i.e. the nepotism row. Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront in debating this issue. Although the actress is not active on social media, her team often keeps on sharing tweets and posts. And now, the latest series of tweets shared by them is raising eyeballs among the curious buffs again.

Kangana’s team has taken a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a tweet in which they have termed the former a serial skirt chaser. Moreover, they have also termed Deepika a self-proclaimed mental illness patient. Meanwhile, the team’s tweet for Ayushmann Khurrana has also grabbed everyone’s attention. While calling the actor a 'chaploos outsider', the team has said that he supports Rhea Chakraborty and the nepo kids. He is also accused of taking advantage of conflicts faced by people like Kangana and Sushant.

Check out the tweets below:

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ayushmann Khurrana had earned the wrath of a few netizens when he commented on Rhea Chakraborty’s post on Sushant Singh Rajput and shared a broken heart emoji there. Meanwhile, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea, her brother Showik and former manager Shruti Modi have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the late actor’s case. His flatmate Siddharth Pithani who failed to appear on the first day of the probe is like to join the same on Monday.

Also Read: National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who wore traditional weaves in all its glory

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement