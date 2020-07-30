Kangana Ranaut's team calls out Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for acting as ‘scapegoats’ to powerful people

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to Twitter to call out Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for sharing old videos of the Queen actress so that they can protect powerful people from answering Kangana’s questions.

In a recent post, ’s team tweeted and took a sly dig at people like Swara Bhasker, Sonu and , among others, for mysteriously appearing and talking about videos which are 12 years old in order to protect the powerful people from the burden of answering her questions. In her tweet, Kangana’s team wrote, “instead people like Sawara, Sonu, tapasee punnu and many others mysteriously appear and start talking about 10-12 year old video so those 4 can be protected from the burden of answering her questions, they love scapegoats …”

Well, it all started when Taapsee Pannu reacted to an old video of Kangana that surfaced online that had Kangana talk about star kids and how she has benefitted from the quota system and hence, does not hold star kids’ lineage against them. Reacting to this video, Taapsee had tweeted, “Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai (The quota system is to be blamed for this)! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar (whoever the ‘territory’ belongs to, please understand for yourself).” And looks like, Kangana’s latest tweet is a sly dig at Taapsee and others for sharing old videos and evading the topic of nepotism and star kids that has resurfaced post Sushant’s demise.

In a recent tweet, this Queen actress has called the movie mafia gang too shrewd to stake their own lives as she raised a question on why the powerful people of Bollywood were being protected by scrapegoats (Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar) and not answering any questions raised by her. “Kangana always said movie mafia won’t dirty their hands with our blood, they r too shrewd to stake their own lives & careers, Kangana in front of the whole nation named 4 most powerful people & charged them with abetment of suicide not a single one refuted her allegations.."

Check the post here:

... instead people like Sawara, Sonu, tapasee punnu and many others mysteriously appear and start talking about 10-12 year old video so those 4 can be protected from the burden of answering her questions, they love scapegoats (2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

