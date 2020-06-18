  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut's team denounces article calling her statements on Sushant Singh Rajput a PR stunt

Kangana Ranaut's team has recently slammed a report saying that her statements on Sushant Singh Rajput were a PR stunt. Read on for further details.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked almost everyone in the entertainment industry and the country. The actor was 34 at the time of his death and according to police reports, he had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday, 14th June 2020. Kangana Ranaut had recently spoken about the entire matter in a video in which she slammed a certain section of people because of whom Sushant couldn’t move further despite giving box office successes & stellar performances.

Recently, Kangana’s team has slammed a particular report in which it has been mentioned that her statements about the late actor were a PR stunt. Denying allegations about the same, the Queen star’s team had released a statement that reads, “If Ms Ranaut’s focus was on gaining followers, all she had to do was make an account for herself, she chooses not to be on social media, she is arguably the most successful actress & can enjoy huge following. Even ‘not so successful people on Instagram’ boast of millions of followers, so stop peddling your PR agenda.”

Check out the complete statement below:

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor was reportedly suffering from clinical depression for some time. He had begun his career at the Indian television industry with hit shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then made his official debut in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che in 2013 that was followed by Shuddh Desi Romance. He got his breakthrough with the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story that made his name almost synonymous with the Indian skipper. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

PR Stunts are the ones when Bhatts are trying to prove Sushant Mentally unstable or Bollywood hiring Rohini Iyer from Raindrop Media to from a narrative to save Nepotism. The same Rohini Iyer can be seen partying with vultures like Farah Khan & Sajid Khan. #SushantSinghRajput

