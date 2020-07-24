Kangana Ranaut's team quashes claims of the actress meeting Anurag Kashyap for Saand Ki Aankh

Kangana Ranaut's team has recently shared a series of tweets in which certain shocking revelations have been made regarding Saand Ki Aankh. Read on for further details.

The war of words between and a few members of the film fraternity is now known to everyone. All of this began when the Manikarnika actress called out a few people from the industry in one of her interviews with a news channel. This resulted in a series of reactions coming from actresses like , Swara Bhaskar, and director Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker has also shared a series of tweets in which he shared his views on Kangana.

However, in a recent interaction with NDTV, Anurag stated that Saand Ki Aankh was initially offered to Kangana Ranaut but the actress had turned it down as she wanted both the roles to be rewritten. Not only that but the filmmaker alleged that she asked them to make it a young and single character. However, Kangana Ranaut’s team has rubbished the rumors saying that she never met Anurag Kashyap for the movie. It has also been mentioned in the same tweet that she suggested them to hire senior actors.

Check out Kangana's team's tweet below:

Just a clarification some woke liberals r bsy lying about SKA, Kangna nvr met anuragkashyap72 regarding SKA,Vikas Bahel & d directr came to her house,she suggested dey hire senior actors,hiring young actors wl b the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020

In yet another tweet, her team writes, “She sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior actresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies.” Earlier in his interview, Anurag Kashyap had further lashed out at Kangana stating that she took over film productions and hijacked the director’s chair.

Check out the tweet below:

..she sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior acrtresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies .. — Team Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020

Talking about Saand Ki Aankh, the biopic featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It was directed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. The movie went on to become a sleeper hit. The biographical drama was based on the lives of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, two sharpshooters.

Also Read: Team Kangana Ranaut reacts to Nagma Morarji's meme on calling her a 'hypocrite'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×