Kangana Ranaut's team shares a post questioning Javed Ahktar as Farhan, Zoya & the lyricist speak on nepotism

A tweet by 's team has questioned Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar about the actress being threatened by him. The Twitter post states that Javed Ahktar had threatened the Queen actress during her row with actor . The Bollywood actress had openly spoken about the threats she received by the lyricist during an interview with Republic TV. Now, Javed Akhtar, son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar have spoken up about nepotism in Bollywood.

As per news reports, the lyricist says that if he has the money power and is willingly putting it on his son, then not just Bollywood, all the industries have nepotism. Kangana Ranaut's team shared a post on Twitter stating, "Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children, hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much? Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this"

Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children,hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much?Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this https://t.co/7xSxofYT4G — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

The debate of nepotism in Bollywood is getting heated with time. Now, with the latest tweet by Kangana Ranaut's team, the debate gets more heated, as the actress questions she being threatened by the Bollywood lyricist during her row with the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

