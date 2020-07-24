  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's team shares a post questioning Javed Ahktar as Farhan, Zoya & the lyricist speak on nepotism

The Twitter post by Kangana Ranaut's team states that Javed Ahktar had threatened the Queen actress. The Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut had openly spoken about the threats she received by the lyricist during an interview with Republic TV.
1738 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,Farhan,Zoya,Javed AhktarKangana Ranaut's team shares a post questioning Javed Ahktar as Farhan, Zoya & the lyricist speak on nepotism
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A tweet by Kangana Ranaut's team has questioned Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar about the actress being threatened by him. The Twitter post states that Javed Ahktar had threatened the Queen actress during her row with actor Hrithik Roshan. The Bollywood actress had openly spoken about the threats she received by the lyricist during an interview with Republic TV. Now, Javed Akhtar, son Farhan Akhtar and daughter Zoya Akhtar have spoken up about nepotism in Bollywood.

As per news reports, the lyricist says that if he has the money power and is willingly putting it on his son, then not just Bollywood, all the industries have nepotism. Kangana Ranaut's team shared a post on Twitter stating, "Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children, hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much? Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this"

Check out the post

The debate of nepotism in Bollywood is getting heated with time. Now, with the latest tweet by Kangana Ranaut's team, the debate gets more heated, as the actress questions she being threatened by the Bollywood lyricist during her row with the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement