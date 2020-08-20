Kangana Ranaut on Sushant and Sara's alleged affair: Why do nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders?
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip shocked everyone with his recent Instagram post where he pondered over an alleged relationship between the late actor and Sara Ali Khan, who worked together in the former's debut film Kedarnath. In his post, Haokip claimed that the pair were totally in love and were also inseparable. "I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia," Samuel theorised.
Taking to Twitter was Kangana Ranaut who addressed the alleged affair questioning why nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then dump them publicly. "News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that," Ranaut tweeted with reference to Rhea Chakraborty as a 'vulture,' who is being investigated in SSR's case.
Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's alleged affair below:
News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. https://t.co/A4er01wZ6p
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020
What do you have to say about Kangana Ranaut's comment? Let us know your views in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: My happiness knows no boundaries
Meanwhile, Kangana shared her reaction on Supreme Court ordering CBI investigation for Sushant's case EXCLUSIVELY with Pinkvilla. "My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India," the Panga star revealed.
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
What dreams. Its relationship. It mends and it breaks. BTW they were nvr dating. It was just media thing.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Sara & SSR were nvr dating. It was all by media only..
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Kangana i appreciate how you're exposing the mafia but stay out of sushant personal life, you can't get into that space ,and you don't know the full truth so take a break and stop all this.
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
why do outsiders look for easy way to the top?
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Wow! Kangana is making him look like a pathetic loser by posting such things about him. Dumped Ankita, rumoured to have affair with Kriti, dumped by Sara, used by Rhea, apparently targeted by others in the industry, accused by Sanjana...even his family has not said anything like this