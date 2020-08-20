Kangana Ranaut on Sushant and Sara's alleged affair: Why do nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders?

After Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip revealed details about Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's alleged affair, Kangana Ranaut questioned why nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip shocked everyone with his recent Instagram post where he pondered over an alleged relationship between the late actor and Sara Ali Khan, who worked together in the former's debut film Kedarnath. In his post, Haokip claimed that the pair were totally in love and were also inseparable. "I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia," Samuel theorised.

Taking to Twitter was who addressed the alleged affair questioning why nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then dump them publicly. "News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that," Ranaut tweeted with reference to Rhea Chakraborty as a 'vulture,' who is being investigated in SSR's case.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's alleged affair below:

News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. https://t.co/A4er01wZ6p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana shared her reaction on Supreme Court ordering CBI investigation for Sushant's case EXCLUSIVELY with Pinkvilla. "My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India," the Panga star revealed.

