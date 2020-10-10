Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi makers in a fix as last few days of final schedule begins, film's climax in limbo?

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi makers wanted to shoot the film's climax scene with a massive crowd of 350 people, but looks like they might have to reconsider.

recently resumed filming and is back on sets for her next upcoming film Thalaivi which is a biopic on the late J Jayalalithaa. The actress has completely immersed herself into character and is now gearing up to shoot the last few days of the final schedule. However, the makers have found themselves in a fix over the film's climax scene.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the makers wanted to shoot the climax scene with a massive crowd of 350 people. However, given the Covid 19 situation the shoot looks not only difficult but nearly impossible.

A source told the portal, "The makers wished to film the sequence on a large scale with about 350 people. Since the guidelines suggested that only 33 per cent of the original crew strength can be present on a set, the director had held off the filming of this sequence until it was safe to shoot with a crowd. But now, with the biopic almost complete, the team is currently trying to figure out a way to shoot the climax."

The source added, "We have barely 15 days of shoot left in the final schedule. We are evaluating how we will shoot the crowd sequence; we are hoping the situation will improve by November." Apart from the climax scene, Kangana has also reportedly shot for an elaborate song. Just a few days ago, she had shared a few glimpses from the film's set with director AL Vijay and called it the most "soothing and calming' place.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

