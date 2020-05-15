Kangana Ranaut's throwback PHOTOS of chilling with her school friends is winning over the internet
Kangana Ranaut is known as Bollywood’s ultimate queen for all the obvious reasons. The actress has been winning hearts for a long time owing to her brilliant acting prowess in all her movies. Be it the crazy wife in Tanu Weds Manu or the fierce and brave queen in Manikarnika, Kangana has nailed every role of hers with perfection. Apart from that, the stunning diva is also known for her impeccable style statements and sartorial fashion choices that steal the limelight always.
Although the Judgementall Hai Kya actress is not active on Instagram, her team often keeps on sharing pictures and videos. Recently, they have shared a few throwback pictures from her hostel days which are not worth a miss. The actress is seen chilling with her fans in the pictures which were clicked back in 2003 when she was a student of a school situated in Chandigarh. In some of the pictures, Kangana and the rest of her friends can be seen flaunting their tiaras at some event while in a few others, they are seen clad in beautiful sarees.
Check out Kangana Ranaut's throwback pictures below:
**True Nostalgia** That's what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. Here is she with her buddies, . Do you miss your hostel days too? Tell us in the comments below.
We cannot help but mention that one picture in which Kangana is seen riding a bicycle with two of her friends. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Panga. She has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up as of now. Among these, the most talked-about movie is Thalavi which is a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Kangana will then be seen in Dhaakad in which she reportedly plays the role of a spy.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Sadly no amount of pr can save her career now.....she has stooped so low and abused n harrased everyone that no sane person will want to work with her now
Anonymous 4 hours ago
pagal aurat
Anonymous 4 hours ago
she keeps on realeasing pictures thru her pr but will not join instagram coz she know her followers count will not be half of other established actresses.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
She use to look normal those days....looks like a complete psycho now.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Mad kangy
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Gorgeous girl! Looks like a star even then.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
In the good old days when she was normal...
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Yeah and when you had life other than stalking Kangana :)
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Pretty kangy
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Gosh Kangana is so beautiful- she looks like a star even here
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Beautiful, one of these girls is a poetess
Anonymous 19 hours ago
I will never understand why Kangana doesn't just join Instagram? She releases her videos/pictures thru her PR all the time.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Coz she is really insecure that she might not even hv half the followers of contemrary actresses.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
She has so much to share - a fashionista but also a woman from a life far away from Tinseltown- it’s a stunning mix