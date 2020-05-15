Kangana Ranaut's throwback PHOTOS of chilling with her school friends is winning over the internet

Kangana Ranaut is winning over the internet yet again and this time with her throwback pictures from her school days. Check them out.

is known as Bollywood’s ultimate queen for all the obvious reasons. The actress has been winning hearts for a long time owing to her brilliant acting prowess in all her movies. Be it the crazy wife in Tanu Weds Manu or the fierce and brave queen in Manikarnika, Kangana has nailed every role of hers with perfection. Apart from that, the stunning diva is also known for her impeccable style statements and sartorial fashion choices that steal the limelight always.

Although the Judgementall Hai Kya actress is not active on Instagram, her team often keeps on sharing pictures and videos. Recently, they have shared a few throwback pictures from her hostel days which are not worth a miss. The actress is seen chilling with her fans in the pictures which were clicked back in 2003 when she was a student of a school situated in Chandigarh. In some of the pictures, Kangana and the rest of her friends can be seen flaunting their tiaras at some event while in a few others, they are seen clad in beautiful sarees.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's throwback pictures below:

We cannot help but mention that one picture in which Kangana is seen riding a bicycle with two of her friends. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the movie Panga. She has a whole lot of interesting projects coming up as of now. Among these, the most talked-about movie is Thalavi which is a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Kangana will then be seen in Dhaakad in which she reportedly plays the role of a spy.

