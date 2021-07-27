Kangana Ranaut's Tuesday transformation from Thalaivi to Dhaakad is truly 'like no other'.

has been shooting back-to-back projects. While she wrapped up her political drama Thalaivi a while ago, she is now currently shooting for her action thriller Dhaakad outside India. The shoot is underway and several portions of the film have already been shot. For the unversed, Kangana has undergone major physical transformation for both the films. While for Thalaivi she had to put on weight to embody the late CM Jayalalithaa, in Dhakkad she will be essaying the role of a slick fighter.

For the demanding roles, Kangana underwent major work and gave it her to get into the skin of the character. In the spirit of Tuesday Transformation, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo collage of her two worlds and called it a "journey like no other". In the photos, a healthier and chubby Kangana can be seen decked up in her gold costume on the left. While on the right, the actress can be seen sporting some serious action gear and looking extremely fit.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana thanked the costume designers for both the films. Designer Neeta Lulla, who has earlier done Kangana's costumes for Manikarnika, has reunited with her for Thalaivi. Whereas, Sheetal Iqbal Sharma has done the costumes for Dhaakad.

Kangana's caption read, "Journey like no other…#Thalaivi #Dhaakad Special mention to two visionaries and geniuses @neeta_lulla @mrsheetalsharma." Check out Kangana's Tuesday transformation below:

Costume designer Sheetal Sharma re-shared Kangana's post and he was all praise for the actress. "Working on this one and making the character Agni was so amazing.. the way you catch the character and take it to the core is what we all admire.. you power house," Sharma wrote.

