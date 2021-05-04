Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended after series of contentious tweets

The recent suspension came after Kangana Ranaut had tweeted a picture of a rape victim and was criticised heavily by netizens.

, who uses the power of social media to speak her mind and tweet on a regular basis, faced the wrath of social media on Tuesday. Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform. The actress has been time and again allegedly accused of inciting violence via her tweets.

The recent suspension came after Kangana had tweeted a picture of a rape victim from Bengal lying in a pool of blood. The same tweet was heavily reported and criticised by netizens. Apart from this, the actress had also tweeted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the Assembly Elections results which were held on May 2. Highlighting poll violence, Kangana called out the West Bengal government and had shared a series of photos.

Apart from sharing it on Twitter, Kangana had also shared screenshots of her tweets on her Instagram Story. As soon as news of Kangana's Twitter account suspension surfaced, the actress quickly began trending on Twitter. Several netizens hailed the social media platform's move.

Take a look:

The actress had also recently liked a tweet wherein Sonu Sood was accused of promoting a brand that sells oxygen concentrators for Rs 2 lakh considering that the shortage of oxygen has tested the breath of this country. The tweet referred to Sonu Sood as a 'fraud' and Kangana was one of the many people who liked it.

