Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad is likely to miss its Diwali 2020 release with no clarity on road ahead

As it turns out, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Dhaakad, will not be releasing on its original release date after all. Here's what we know.

The Coronavirus outbreak had a direct impact on the box office numbers as far as films like Angrezi Medium, and few others are concerned. However, eventually, the lockdown was announced and thereafter, it was obvious that films will witness a delay. Right from Sooryavanshi to '83, and many other films have been postponed indefinitely as far as their release dates are concerned, and well, it is only a matter of time until more films have to defer from their original release date.

And now, as it turns out, 's upcoming film Dhaakad, will also witness a delay and miss out on its original release date. Producer Sohail Makhlai, while talking to a leading portal revealed that the movie was supposed to have its first schedule in April and while it did not happen due to the virus, her shoot for Jayalalithaa biopic, which was due in July, has also been postponed. However, with the ongoing scenario, a shoot in July looks rather grim.

He then spoke about the movie due for a release in Diwali, however, the COVID 19 virus has hit the entertainment industry, and therefore, there is no map for what is in store. And while Dhaakad will not be releasing on its schedule date anymore, it leaves 's film, Prithviraj getting a solo release that day if things work out and the shoot is done on time. If not, the movie will be among the so many others to witness a delay.

