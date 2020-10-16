Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi to feature Madhoo as MGR's wife Janaki

The news reports on actress Madhoo Shah state that she is essaying the role of MGR's wife Janaki in Thalaivi. This news update has generated a lot of interest among fans.

The latest news update about 's upcoming film Thalaivi states that actress Madhoo Shah will be essaying the role of MGR's wife Janaki. The much awaited drama Thalaivi with Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut in the lead will feature actor Arvind Swami will reportedly essay the role of MG Ramachandran aka MGR. The news reports on actress Madhoo Shah state that she is essaying the role of MGR's wife Janaki which has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the audience members.

The film Thalaivi brings back the Roja pair of Madhoo Shah and Arvind Swami. The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the Roja pair back on the big screen. As per the news reports, the actress Madhoo Shah while talking about her upcoming film Thalaivi states that she had only met with Jayalalitha, but never met Janaki Amma. The actress reportedly goes on to add that she received the State Award for her film Roja from the late Jayalalitha and how she had liked the actor's performance. The highly anticipated film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead is helmed by AL Vijay.

The makers of the much awaited film, have reportedly shown Madhoo Shah old video clips of MGR's wife Janaki, so that the actress can fully understand the character she is essaying in the upcoming biopic. The actress also further goes on to say that when she gets in front of the camera, she will dive deep into her character of Janaki. The upcoming film is expected to be a multi-lingual and will also feature actress Bhagyashree as Kangana Ranaut's on-screen mother.

