Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi incurs losses worth Rs 5 crore

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi seems to have suffered a huge loss due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Here's what we know.

The Coronavirus lockdown has incurred losses to people across various walks of life and for the entertainment industry, it started off well before the lockdown was imposed. The virus did in fact lead to films not doing well because the malls and theatres were the first to get shut. Among films, Angrezi Medium did receive a major blow in terms of box office numbers and as it turns out, there are other films that have had to bear losses as well.

Reports suggest that 's upcoming film Thalaivi has already suffered a loss worth s 5 crore due to the ongoing lockdown given the cost of the sets and rent on the studio. A source told Mid Day that the team's safety has been a priority and while the red of the studio was paid for March, the studio in Hyderabad did not witness any shoot throughout the month and further, it was also revealed that a 10-day window would help the team shoot the outdoor sequence. Sets were established in Hyderabad and Chennai but they have been rendered useless due to the lockdown and if this extends further, the sets will be ruined during monsoons.

Further, the producer, Shailesh R Singh went on to say that the shoot has to be wrapped up before the rains and while the sets will, after all, be ruined and reconstruction will get expensive. The studio in Hyderabad has been set up as the Parliament House and Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri revealed that Mount Road has been recreated at the AVM Studio in Chennai. He further revealed how patchwork was due to be shot there and 40 percent of the filming there is left while the Hyderbad shoot was cancelled.

Credits :Mid Day

