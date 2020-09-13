Kangana Ranaut's video admitting to drug addiction from March 2020 resurfaces as NCB probe widens

Kangana Ranaut's old video was shared widely on Twitter as Mumbai Police Office has received orders to begin an investigation on Kangana's drug links.

stirred up a storm when she arrived in Mumbai last week. Apart from her office demolition, the actress has also been vocal about drug abuse in Bollywood. While she demanded for actors like , Vicky Kaushal and to get tested, the actress' old video dating back to March 2020 has now resurfaced. In the video, the actress can be seen admitting to being a drug addict. The video was shared widely on Twitter as Mumbai Police Office has received orders to begin an investigation on Kangana's drug links.

The video was shared on Kangana's Twitter account in March when she was at her home in Manali during the lockdown. In the video, the actress says, "“Soon as I ran away from my house, I became a film star in a couple of years and a drug addict. So much stuff was happening in my life, I fell into the hands of such people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am."

The actress had recently claimed that during her early days as an actor, a ‘character actor’ used to drug her. She also took to Twitter to claim that she will leave Mumbai forever if any drug link is established. "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you," she had tweeted.

The drug nexus in Bollywood is currently being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau as Rhea Chakraborty was arrested last week. As per reports, Rhea has named top Bollywood celebrities who have been procuring as well as consuming drugs.

