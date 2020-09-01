  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's visually striking outfit is hard to miss as she poses for the camera in latest photos

Kangana Ranaut's latest pictures show the actress smiling for the camera from her hillside home and striking a pose. Check out the fun photos below.
17234 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseKangana Ranaut's visually striking outfit is hard to miss as she poses for the camera in latest photos
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has been voicing her thoughts and opinions, loud and clear, in the last few weeks. If not her interviews then her tweets have often garnered attention from all over and made headlines. Looks like Kangana took a break from this and took to Twitter on early Tuesday morning to share a series of photos for her fans. The pictures showed the actress smiling for the camera from her hillside home and striking a pose. 

In the photos, Kangana looked stunning in a pastel floral outfit with the perfect setting to compliment the pictures. Looks like the 'Queen' actress was unsure about which photos to share and tweeted three pictures. The caption read, "Smile or not to smile ? Which is more appealing?" Fans flooded the comments section and showered their love on Kangana's latest photos. Replying to her tweet, one fan wrote, "Smile, Your smile is smile of 1000s of your fan who are supporting and are with you throughout." 

Check out Kangana Ranaut's latest tweet below: 

The actress has been more vocal than ever, spearheading justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Simultaneously, Kangana also has been talking about 'Bollywood mafia' and her personal struggles as well. On Monday, reacting to the the #IamSushant trend, Kangana tweeted, "I was also called bipolar, a sexual predator, I was sl*t shamed, they isolated and banned me, eventually entire media banned me n my films as well, and mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything. #IAmSushant." 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut reveals her Twitter followers drop by 40K to 50K and wonders ‘Why are they doing this?’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement