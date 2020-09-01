Kangana Ranaut's visually striking outfit is hard to miss as she poses for the camera in latest photos

Kangana Ranaut's latest pictures show the actress smiling for the camera from her hillside home and striking a pose. Check out the fun photos below.

has been voicing her thoughts and opinions, loud and clear, in the last few weeks. If not her interviews then her tweets have often garnered attention from all over and made headlines. Looks like Kangana took a break from this and took to Twitter on early Tuesday morning to share a series of photos for her fans. The pictures showed the actress smiling for the camera from her hillside home and striking a pose.

In the photos, Kangana looked stunning in a pastel floral outfit with the perfect setting to compliment the pictures. Looks like the 'Queen' actress was unsure about which photos to share and tweeted three pictures. The caption read, "Smile or not to smile ? Which is more appealing?" Fans flooded the comments section and showered their love on Kangana's latest photos. Replying to her tweet, one fan wrote, "Smile, Your smile is smile of 1000s of your fan who are supporting and are with you throughout."

Check out Kangana Ranaut's latest tweet below:

Smile or not to smile ? Which is more appealing? pic.twitter.com/FQXzCXtfQV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first, also big cheers to my twitter family of 1 million pic.twitter.com/zQw1nfrz8B — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

The actress has been more vocal than ever, spearheading justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Simultaneously, Kangana also has been talking about 'Bollywood mafia' and her personal struggles as well. On Monday, reacting to the the #IamSushant trend, Kangana tweeted, "I was also called bipolar, a sexual predator, I was sl*t shamed, they isolated and banned me, eventually entire media banned me n my films as well, and mafia openly declared my tragic end, and all this happened in full public glare, no one said anything. #IAmSushant."

