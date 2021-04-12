Kangana REACTS to lockdown speculations in Maharashtra: No one seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions

As COVID 19 cases continue to rise in the state leading to lockdown rumours, here’s what Kangana Ranaut has to say about the same.

With the second wave of coronavirus taking over the country, Maharashtra has been facing an intense situation as the state has been reporting the maximum number COVID cases. And while the cases have been on a significant rise, there have been speculations about a lockdown in the state. In fact, Uddhav Thackeray had even announced a night curfew in the state along with the weekend lockdown. And while there have been reports that Maharashtra might witness a complete lockdown, has shared her views on the lockdown.

The National Award Winning actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter and asked about the current lockdown scenario. She also mentioned that no one in the state is apparently willing to make a decisive decision. “Can anyone tell me if Maharashtra has a lockdown? Semi lockdown? Fluid or fake lockdown? What is going on here? No one seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions. Changu Mangu gang fighting with existential crisis To be or not to be while every moment hanging like a sword,” Kangana had tweeted.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about the lockdown:

Can anyone tell me if Maharashtra has a lockdown? Semi lockdown ? Fluid or fake lockdown? What is going on here? No one seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions. Changu Mangu gang fighting with existential crisis To be or not to be while every moment hanging like a sword. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to postpone the state board exams for class tenth and twelfth. The exams were scheduled to be held later this month. Talking about Kangana, the actress has been making the headlines for her upcoming movie Thalaivi which happens to be a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministar J Jayalalithaa. The movie, which was slated to hit the screens on April 23, has been postponed due to the pandemic situation.

