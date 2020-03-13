Kangana’s sister Rangoli says if any other actress can shoulder big budget film alone, Ranaut will stop acting

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been in the news after she slammed Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan recently. Post that, Rangoli also challenged everyone to name an actress who can carry a big film like Kangana and mentioned that if there is anyone, her sister will stop acting.

Among the popular stars of today, ’s name shines right at the top owing to her stellar performances in the past. With films like Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu and more, she proved her mettle. However, often Kangana ends up being a part of controversies which are later clarified by her sister Rangoli Chandel in her own way. Recently, when Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan made a comment against Kangana’s upcoming film Dhaakad, Rangoli slammed the Baaghi 3 filmmaker via her tweets.

In the midst of that, Kangana’s sister also went ahead and challenged anyone to name an actress who can shoulder a big budget film, other than the Manikarnika star. Rangoli mentioned that if even one actress’ name can be put forward, Kangana will stop acting forever. Rangoli’s tweet read, “My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever .”

On this, several fans replied to her and one of them wrote back to Rangoli that a lot of other girls are doing a good job and Kangana is pushing the envelope with her efforts. To this, Kangana’s sister replied, “It’s not that easy if Kangana had not given TWMR or Manikarnika she won’t get Thalaivi and Dhakaad ....so even though there are many talented people but they won’t unless they prove investments and returns ....” Rangoli went on to express her thoughts on the same in a series of tweets post this.

My open challenge to the industry can any girl in today’s time solo carry a film above 60-70-80-100cr budget other than Kangana....??? If you give me a legit name Kangana will stop acting forever .... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

A lot of girls can given the opportunity to come with a big event film or a mainstream comedy. These films don’t get made for actresses so I’m happy Kangana is pushing the envelope but her contemporaries aren’t less bankable. — Madhubala (@aaradhyadaily) March 11, 2020

It’s not that easy if Kangana had not given TWMR or Manikarnika she won’t get Thalaivi and Dhakaad ....so even though there are many talented people but they won’t unless they prove investments and returns .... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

If you think only Kangana doing big budget films and no other A lister pls know it’s not some coincidence, they have never delivered without heroes, Queen TWMR Manikarnika has put Kangana in a league of leading heroes, it’s all deeply analysed business not what you or I want... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

It’s not fair to put Queen in that list because it was a small budget film which ended up doing really well. That’s something that many girls have done wether it’s Vidya, Alia, Priyanka or a Sonam. — Madhubala (@aaradhyadaily) March 11, 2020

You think if it was just Queen she would have been who she is today ? It’s a combo of Queen TWMR and Manikarnika.... consistent growth in a specific direction that’s why she can afford these films and others can’t ... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, after Ahmed Khan claimed that female-led actioners don’t work and that Dhaakad had been shelved, Rangoli slammed him on social media. Director Razneesh Ghai also issued a statement claiming that Ahmed’s claims are false and mentioned that he is deliberating legal action against the Baaghi 3 filmmaker. Aside to this, Kangana is busy with the shooting of Thalaivi in which she will be seen as the late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Fans were excited to see her first look as the leader. Thalaivi will hit the screens on June 26, 2020. Apart from this, Kangana also will be seen in an action flick Dhaakad which is slated to be released on Diwali 2020.

