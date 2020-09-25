Kangana takes a jibe at Anushka over her reaction to Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks; Calls it ‘selective feminism’

After Anushka Sharma hit back at Sunil Gavaskar for his distasteful remarks, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the Zero actress in a tweet. Take a look.

and Sunil Gavaskar have been making the headlines ever since Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the IPL match to Kings XI Punjab lately. While Gavaskar has been receiving flak for passing an unsavoury remark against RCB skipper’s wife Anushka, the latter has given him a befitting reply with a post on social media. The Zero actress’ reply has been hailed by everyone and she was lauded for taking a stand for herself.

However, , who has been known for her sharp comments, has called it selective feminism. Although the Tanu Weds Manu actress did condemn Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks, she also took a jibe at Anushka for not coming out in her support when she was being threatened. “Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged into cricket by Sunil Gavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool,” Kangana wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at Kangana’s tweet about Anushka Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar controversy:

#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2020

For the uninitiated, while Gavaskar during the commentary stated that the RCB skipper had only practiced against the Zero actress’ balling during the lockdown, Anushka called it a distasteful comment. She wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact, but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?”

