Kangana targets Twitter CEO Jack for restricting her account: My reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear

is becoming synonymous to controversies and the lady has been proving it time and again. After creating a buzz on social media with her sharp and controversial remarks about starrer Tandav, the actress has now got Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on her radar for allegedly restricting her account. This happened after the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress made a controversial remark saying it was 'time to take their heads off' over Tandav series for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

Although Kangana deleted her tweet later, the damage was already done. And on Wednesday morning, the actress tweeted saying that the liberal community had reported her account to Twitter following which Twitter CEO Jack, whom she addressed as ‘chacha Jack’, had restricted her account. Fuming with this, Kangana stated that her reloaded desh bhakt will reappear and will their lives miserable. She tweeted, “Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai, magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi," she wrote in a tweet.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet targetting Jack Dorsey:

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, as Tandav continues to be mired in controversies, director Ali Abbas Zafar issued an official statement apologising for unintentionally hurting the religious sentiments. He also stated that the team will be making necessary changed in the series. “We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changed to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments,” the statement read.

