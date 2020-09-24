Kangana thanks Bombay HC as it pulls up BMC on her petition against demolition: This brought tears to my eyes

As Bombay High Court took a jibe at BMC for dragging their feet over Kangana Ranaut’s petition against demotion, the actress expressed her gratitude towards the same.

It’s been a while since ’s tussle with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been making the headlines. To note, amid her war of words with the Maharashtra government, BMC had raided her Mumbai’s Pali Hill based property early this month with a ‘stop working’ notice. On the other hand, while the actress was en route to Mumbai from Manali, BMC has teared up the property. This demolition drive received massive flak from the citizens and even several celebrities have condemned the demolition.

And while Kangana had filed a petition over the demolition and demanded Rs 2 crore as damages from BMC and its officials, BMC advocate sought two days’ time to reply to the petition. However, Bombay High Court had pulled up BMC during a recent hearing of the petition for dragging their feet. Overwhelmed with the Bombay High Court’s comment over the matter, Kangana expressed her gratitude towards the same. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress stated that she glad that HC has thought about her property with compassion and concern. She also emphasised that it has healed her to great extent. “Honourable Justice HC, this brought tears to my eyes, in the lashing rains of Mumbai my house is indeed falling apart, you thought about my broken house with so much compassion and concern means a lot to me, my heart is healed thank you for giving me back all that I had lost,” Kangana tweeted.

For the uninitiated, during the hearing, Bombay High Court Justice Kathawala during the hearing over Kangana’s petition told BMC, “Someone's house has been demolished. We cannot let a structure remain like that in this monsoon. Otherwise, you are very fast but when there are allegations against you, then you are dragging your feet.”

