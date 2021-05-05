  1. Home
'Kangana Vs Twitter' trends as netizens continue to flood social media and debate over Kangana Ranaut's exit

While several netizens called Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension a 'much needed relief', many others flooded social media calling it unconstitutional.
8371 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut made national headlines on Tuesday when the actress' Twitter account was permanently suspended for violating rules. The recent suspension came after Kangana had tweeted a picture of a rape victim from Bengal lying in a pool of blood among other tweets on post poll violence in Bengal. The actress has been time and again allegedly accused of inciting violence via her tweets.  

While several netizens called it a 'much needed relief', many others flooded social media calling it unconstitutional by taking away her freedom of speech. Now, more than 24 hours later, netizens continue to trend 'Kangana Vs Twitter' as thousands are still debating on the issue. 

Netizens are divided over Kangana's Twitter suspension and if the actress' exit was right or wrong. As one user pointed out "Where is freedom of speech ? @TwitterIndia Go to @SharjeelUsmani twitter ...When r u going to b suspended?" Whereas another Twitter user tweeted, "Twitter is a platform and you are agreeing its terms for using it & Kangana was against Twitter policies! There's no way for #RestoreKangana! #KanganaVsTwitter #SpinlessBJP (sic)." 

Take a look at some of the tweets that have been trending under #KanganaVsTwitter: 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to her Twitter account being suspended: I’ve many platforms I can use to raise my voice

