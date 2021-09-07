Kangana's Thalaivii producer on not opting for a 4 week gap for Hindi version release on OTT: I'll lose money

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii may be the most talked-about movie of the year as the makers and theatre chains are at loggerheads for issues related to the release of the movie. The theatre chain PVR has refused to screen the movie until the makers ensure a four-week gap between its theatrical release and subsequent OTT run. After a long debate, the makers have finally come to terms with the theatre chain and agreed to drop the film’s Telugu and Tamil version on OTT after a four-week-long gap. However, that is not happening with the Hindi version which will drop on Netflix after a two-week window. This is the reason the theatre chain had to take a hard stand against Thalaivii’s big-screen outing.

Thalaivii’s producer Vashu Vardhan Induri has now opened up on this matter and revealed that the two-week gap release is a necessary measure in this hour. He says that backing Thalaivii, one of the most expensive woman-led films comes with its share of risks. “As a producer who has invested so much money in the film, I have the right to recover the investment. Every producer is trying various means [to stay afloat] — some are taking the direct-to-web route, others are waiting for a few more months. I can recover the cost only if there is a two-week window because, at this point, the box office won’t give me the returns that we would get earlier.”

He further added, “If I opt for a four-week window [for the Hindi version], I will lose money and will land in a financial problem. I will never be able to make a film again.” Despite the leading multiplex chain barring its release, he says the Hindi offering will enjoy a “wide reach” through local movie halls.

The AL Vijay directorial venture has another disadvantage, cinemas in Maharashtra continue to remain shut. But Induri is undeterred. “If I hold off the release and the third wave hits, I will lose out on seven months or so. Hence, the key people on the film have decided to go ahead with the September 10 release. Kangana stands by our decision.”

