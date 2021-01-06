Kanika Dhillon on her relationship with husband Himanshu Sharma: He has set a high benchmark as a companion

In a recent interview, writer Kanika Dhillon has opened up about her wedding, relationship with husband Himanshu and more.

The writers of Bollywood films Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma exchanged vows a few days back in the presence of family and friends. Kanika has worked in films like Manmarziyan, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba, Kedarnath and Judgemental Hai Kya, while husband Himanshu was busy with , Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. Late last year, the couple had announced their engagement. Now, in a recent interview with The Times of India, Kanika Dhillon has opened up about her engagement and wedding, relationship with husband Himanshu and more.

Talking about the sudden engagement and wedding, the newly-wed said, “Himanshu had just wrapped up Atrangi Re. Our families were here with us at that time. We thought we may not get a better opportunity to bring everyone who matters to us together so easily. The pandemic is still not over, and so the wedding had to be quick, and somewhat, impromptu.”

Kanika was in a relationship with Himanshu for more than a year. The couple will soon move into their new love-nest. Talking about the same, she said that there are a few touches left now and Himanshu has been supervising the renovation.

She further described her relationship with Himanshu and said, “It’s a complete win-win to have someone so inspiring as a life-partner. There’s never a dull moment between us. Himanshu and I are never at a loss of words which makes things very exciting.” She also said that Himanshu has set a high benchmark as a companion. Kanika also stated that the qualities which Himanshu possess can rarely be found in one person.

