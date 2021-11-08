Kanika Dhillon on hiding the news of her firstborn son Veer & ‘overexcited’ husband Himanshu Sharma

Kanika Dhillon recently took to Instagram and announced the name of her firstborn son ‘Veer’. For the uninitiated, Kanika is a celebrated writer of films like Kedarnath, Ra. One, Rashmi Rocket, Manmarziyaan amongst others. She is married to another prolific writer Himanshu Sharma, who was written films like the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise, Ranjhanaa, and Zero amongst others. In a recent chat with ETimes, Kanika spoke about why she hid the news of her son Veer from the media and how her husband Himanshu ordered a petrol bike for kids for Veer that she asked him to return.

Kanika spoke about hiding the news and said, “Himanshu and I were absolutely ecstatic about the baby coming, and as nervous but super excited parents we were very cautious and superstitious- it was COVID times, after all. It was such a scary period for everyone. So apart from our family and close friends, we did not share our little miracle baby news.” Kanika also mentioned that Himanshu was in the labor room. Speaking about how the name was decided, Kanika mentioned that Himanshu wanted to name his first son Veer and she loved the name immediately.

Speaking about her ‘overexcited’ husband Himanshu, Kanika said, “I had to threaten Himanshu to stop ordering as after a point; we were running out of space and he was ordering the same things twice over! My overexcited husband also ordered a bike before our Veer was born and I had to make him cancel that!”

