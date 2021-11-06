Kanika Dhillon is a proud mother of a baby boy; Introduces son Veer to the world with an adorable post

Kanika Dhillon is one of the acclaimed writers in the industry who believe in making the noise with her success. The lady, who is known for penning stories like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Guilty, etc, has often kept her personal life under the wraps. However, this time she is making headlines as she has begun a new chapter of her life on the personal front. Kanika Dhillon is now a mother of a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, she has shared two adorable pics of the little munchkin Veer Dhillon Sharma with his parents.

The first pic featured daddy Himanshu holding the baby on his shoulders, while the second pic had the new mommy holding Veer in her arms. However, she had carefully hidden the baby’s face. “In gratitude, with our hearts full - Wishing love, light n happiness to all our lovelies!#mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma,” she wrote in the caption. In another post, Kanika, who even kept her pregnancy journey under the wraps, shared some pics from her pregnancy days and expressed her gratitude towards everyone who stood by her side.

She wrote, “Mommy-to-be days flashback…. In Mary Masons words ‘ I carried my baby inside me for 9 months, I will carry him in my arms for 3 years and in my heart till the day I die..’ To my little miracle baby Veer - ur my whole heart just walking around n cooing n gurgling n reminding me that ‘oh! Life really can be so unbelievably beautiful! #gratitude #love #newmom #mom #thanku to each n every beautiful soul/ person who helped/guided n comforted me in the most beautiful journey of my life… you know who you all are…”

Check out Kanika Dhillon’s post:

For the uninitiated, Kanika had married writer Himanshu Sharma early this year and the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time.