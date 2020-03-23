Kanika Kapoor is 'appalled' by the hate after testing positive for coronavirus, says singer Indeep Bakshi

Turns out, Kanika Kapoor had two music videos lined up for release and had collaborated with lyricist and singer Indeep Bakshi who revealed his chat with the 'Baby Doll' singer.

Kanika Kapoor caused a social media frenzy on Friday when she announced that she had tested positive for the novel deadly coronavirus. Reports of the Bollywood singer attending parties and putting other high profile politicians' lives at risk quickly surfaced. It was also reported that Kanika colluded with airport authorities and escaped screening at Lucknow airport. However, the 'Baby Doll' singer has denied all these accusations. Kanika is currently admitted at a Lucknow Hospital where she is being treated for coronavirus.

Turns out, the singer had two music videos lined up for release. She had collaborated with lyricist Indeep Bakshi who spoke to Hindustan Times and defended the singer. He told the leading daily, "When I saw (the news that) Kanika has been tested coronavirus positive. I also saw her post where people had been posting negative comments like 'She should die today, she ran away from the airport'. I was really annoyed that people did not wait for the complete truth. How can a person run away from the airport like that?”

He also added that Kanika was 'appalled' by the hate she received on social media. "Kanika told me (over message) that it took her two days to get the tests done from the health department when she was told it is just a normal fever and she should only get some rest. She has also talked about it that she went to the hospital on her own. She was appalled to see all those negative comments at a time when she is herself struggling for her own health and safety."

