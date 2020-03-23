Kanika Kapoor is 'appalled' by the hate after testing positive for coronavirus, says singer Indeep Bakshi
Kanika Kapoor caused a social media frenzy on Friday when she announced that she had tested positive for the novel deadly coronavirus. Reports of the Bollywood singer attending parties and putting other high profile politicians' lives at risk quickly surfaced. It was also reported that Kanika colluded with airport authorities and escaped screening at Lucknow airport. However, the 'Baby Doll' singer has denied all these accusations. Kanika is currently admitted at a Lucknow Hospital where she is being treated for coronavirus.
Turns out, the singer had two music videos lined up for release. She had collaborated with lyricist Indeep Bakshi who spoke to Hindustan Times and defended the singer. He told the leading daily, "When I saw (the news that) Kanika has been tested coronavirus positive. I also saw her post where people had been posting negative comments like 'She should die today, she ran away from the airport'. I was really annoyed that people did not wait for the complete truth. How can a person run away from the airport like that?”
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
He also added that Kanika was 'appalled' by the hate she received on social media. "Kanika told me (over message) that it took her two days to get the tests done from the health department when she was told it is just a normal fever and she should only get some rest. She has also talked about it that she went to the hospital on her own. She was appalled to see all those negative comments at a time when she is herself struggling for her own health and safety."
