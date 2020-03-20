Kanika Kapoor attended a Holi party in Lucknow post her return from London; WATCH Video

Now, a video shows Kanika Kapoor attending a Holi party at UP Lokayukta, Justice (retd) Sanjay Mishra’s home in Lucknow.

The Baby Doll singer revealed that she was tested positive for the Coronavirus today. The news reports suggested that the singer did not reveal her travel history to authorities and also attended a party in Lucknow. Now, a video shows Kanika Kapoor attending a Holi party at UP Lokayukta, Justice (retd) Sanjay Mishra’s home in Lucknow. The singer is seen interacting with the guests present at the Holi party. The news reports about Kanika Kapoor state that she hid her travelling history with the concerned authorities and was seen attending a party.

This party was also attended by Bhartiya Janta Party leader Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh who is a member of parliament. The news reports further add that Kanika Kapoor failed to follow the social distancing directive which was issued by the government. The singer then went on to attend a Holi party where she interacted with guests. The former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh after attending the party with many guests including Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor later was clicked in the Rashtrapati Bhavan with the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. According to media reports, Vasundhara Raje's son MP Dushyant Singh was seated alongside Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari.

The latest news reports further add that all the guests who were present at the party in Lucknow, where Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh were present are been directed to be in self-isolation. News reports also state that the guests undergo a test for Coronavirus.

