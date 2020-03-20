Kanika Kapoor attended a party with 400 guests in Lucknow despite being infected with Coronavirus?

Singer Kanika Kapoor announced that she had tested positive for Coronavirus and was in complete isolation. However, reports state she returned from London a few days ago and hid the fact that she was infected.

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor announced on Friday that she had tested positive for Coronavirus and was in complete isolation. The singer took to social media to announce the same and wrote, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward." However, rumours suggest that Kanika was not too careful and instead threw a party for 100 people in Lucknow.

Sources have also told Pinkvilla that the actress also attended another party which at least had 400 guests present. The source shares, "Kanika didn't just attend one party. There were two parties she was part of - one she threw for around 100 guests and the other which she was invited to and attended, which had around 400 guests."

Another rumour claims she hid at the airport bathroom upon landing and sneaked out without informing anyone. A tweet by India Today's associate editor Poulomi Saha further reveals that she returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday hid her travel history from the authorities. In Lucknow, "she attended a party with at least 100 people present."

While the singer did not divulge in her Instagram post where exactly she is. She revealed, "Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago."

