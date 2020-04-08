Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated after home quarantine ends for FIRs lodged against COVID 19 infected singer

Kanika Kapoor will be interrogated by the Lucknow Police after her 14-day home-quarantine ends. Three FIRs have been lodged against the Baby Doll singer.

Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital after two of her recent COVID-19 tests returned negative. The singer is home-quarantined for 14 days. Following the end of her quarantine, the Baby Doll singer will be interrogated by the Lucknow Police. As per previous reports, three FIRs have been registered against Kanika over negligence. One of which was filed by Lucknow's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal, at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station. With regard to the complaints filed against the singer, the police will interrogate Kanika.

As per a Bombay Times report, the complaint has been lodged against the singer on the charges of "negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life." Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow had told the national daily, "On the basis of the CMO's complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant."

The Lucknow Police also revealed two other FIRs have been registered at the Hazratganj Police Station and at the Gomti Nagar Police Station.

Kanika was admitted to PGI Hospital Lucknow after she was diagnosed with Coronavirus. The singer confirmed she was infected with the novel virus through Instagram. In the now-deleted post, she said, "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago." She added, "I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives."

