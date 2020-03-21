Kanika Kapoor on being tested positive for Coronavirus: I am being ill treated and it feels like I’m in jail

In an interview, singer Kanika Kapoor revealed that after being admitted to the hospital, she is being ill treated.

Yesterday, Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor broke the internet when news of her being infected with the COVID 19 virus made headlines. While her die-hard fans wished for her speedy recovery, a certain section of Twitter slammed the singer for hiding her travel details at the airport and not quarantining post her return from London. Not just this, Kanika Kapoor was slammed for partying with close to 100 people in Lucknow, when in the given pandemic like situation, the singer should have morally self-quarantined.

Now, as we speak, Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow, and in an interview, the singer, in an attempt to clarify her stand, said that unlike people tagging her as ‘irresponsible’, she is not because she is just being made to look like that. Talking about her travel history, Kanika Kapoor recounted that she reached India on March 9, and post landing in Mumbai from London, she was duly screened at the Mumbai airport for the virus' symptoms. When Kanika was asked to comment about the news of hiding in the bathroom to skip the Coronavirus screening, the singer rubbished all such news as she said that these are all silly rumours. Talking about the same, Kanika questioned reports claiming that she hid in the bathroom as she said, “How is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day.” Moving on, Kanika said that due to the pandemic, since no work was happening because of the industry lockdown, her parents suggested that she comes to Lucknow. Thereafter, Kanika Kapoor said that since on March 11, when she reached Lucknow, there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine; therefore, she did not do the needful. Talking about attending social gatherings, Kanika admitted to the fact that she did attend social gatherings and met people, but until then, she wasn't aware she may be infected with the virus because as Kanika says, her symptoms developed only four days back. Moving on, Kanika revealed that she has given a list of people to the health department that she has been in contact with.

As for the news of Kanika hosting a party in Lucknow, the singer vehemently dismissed the news as she said that she never hosted a party but she only attended a small birthday bash, which former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, has tweeted about. Contrary to reports, Kanika Kapoor, in the interview, has said that she was the one who insisted the health officials in Lucknow to take her samples for checking and on her friends advice, the singer called the helpline numbers, and after constantly insisting to be checked, the CMO sent people to take her samples. Kanika went on to say that contrary to reports, she was the one who pestered the authorities, who, on the other hand, were taking things lightly as it took them three days to send someone to collect her sample and test it. “From Monday till then, I had confined myself to my room. The moment I felt sick, I called up the authorities. So tell me, who’s been lax?” shared Kanika. Now that Kanika has been admitted to SGPGIMS in Lucknow, she says that the treatment meted out to her is appalling and she is being ill-treated. “The hospital room has mosquitoes and is full of dust. I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I’m in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine,” shared the singer.

