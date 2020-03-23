Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Latest Update: Baby Doll singer tests positive for second time for COVID 19

After being found positive in the first test for Coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor has again been tested for the same a second time. The Baby Doll singer is currently being treated in the hospital for the same.

Kanika Kapoor’s second test for Coronavirus has come out positive again. The Baby Doll singer was tested positive last week after she returned from the UK. Kanika’s samples were sent for testing for a second time at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences after her family raised concerns post her first COVID 19 positive test. As per the latest reports, Kanika tested positive again in the second test which confirms that the Baby Doll singer was indeed suffering from Coronavirus when she returned to India.

After having returned to India, Kanika travelled to Lucknow and then to Kanpur where she partied with high profile guests like MP Dushyant Singh and Vasundhra Raje Scindia. Kapoor failed to self isolate herself and met several people who are currently being tested too. Out of the 162 people, Kanika met 63 tested negative for COVID 19 and the results of the rest of the people are still being awaited. Post Kanika’s Coronavirus positive results, a sense of panic spread among her loved ones and cousins with whom she stayed in Lucknow and Kanpur.

Lucknow Police also charged Kanika for negligence under sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station. The FIR was filed against Kanika on the complaint of the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. Recently, while staying in the hospital, Kanika shared her experience of being ill-treated by the staff. She even complained that her treatment for Coronavirus wasn’t good enough. The FIR was filed against Kanika for neglecting the advice to self isolate herself after arriving from the UK. She is currently under treatment at the hospital and is reportedly stable.

