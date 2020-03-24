Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Update: 266 people tracked by State surveillance, more than 60 samples test negative

The 266 people who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor post her return from London to India, have been traced by the State surveillance.

The 266 people who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor post her return from London to India, have been traced by the State surveillance. The Baby Doll singer announced on her social media handle that she has tested positive of COVID-19. The news reports now suggest that the 266 people who came in contact with the singer have been tracked. The news reports also added that initially, it looked like a difficult task, but the State Health Department has now reportedly confirmed that all of Kanika's contacts have been tracked by the authorities.

The news further mentions that more than 60 people have tested negative for the Coronavirus, and the state surveillance team does not feel that more people need to be traced. The singer had returned to Mumbai from London on March 9 and then reached Lucknow after two days. Kanika Kapoor reportedly attended a party in Lucknow, post her return from London. As per the latest update, the 266 people along with the last 106 were tracked in the last 24 hours. Among the 266, more than 60 have reportedly tested negative.

The people who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor include, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje and her MP son, Dushyant Singh. The duo recently announced on their social media account that the COVID-19 test has come negative and both of them are under self-quarantine. Vikasendu Agarwal, State Surveillance Officer said that there is no more tracking necessary as they have tracked most of them. The singer also visited a salon, which is shut now, and the Taj Hotel in Lucknow is also closed.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor is throwing tantrums at hospital staff, director arranges extra guard)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More