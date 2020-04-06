Kanika Kapoor DISCHARGED from hospital after 6th COVID 19 test results negative

Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus about three weeks ago. The Baby Doll singer took her sixth COVID-19 test on Monday and the reports revealed she was tested negative.

Kanika Kapoor has finally been tested negative for Coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer was tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago. The singer was admitted to a Lucknow hospital where she was being treated for the novel virus. Kanika was tested for the sixth time recently which turned out to be negative. The singer has now been discharged and is headed home after 18 days. ANI revealed the test was taken on Monday. When the test returned negative, she was allowed to return home.

The singer was tested for the fifth time on Saturday. The doctors wanted to be sure about her health and decided to relive her only if she had two back-to-back negative test results. The test resulted in negative, giving a ray of hope to Kanika's family. A few days ago, a family member was quoted expressing their worry over her health condition. They were concerned that Kanika wasn't reacting to the medication.

While the singer has been discharged, she still has problems in her hand. Three FIRs have been filed against the singer under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow. The FIR was lodged by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus. When news about her health condition made the headlines, Kanika issued a statement clarifying that she was properly checked at the airport. "I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," she said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

