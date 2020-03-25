Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus tests positive for THIRD time; Her friend tests negative for Covid 19

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus for the third time. The singer was tested yet again last night. Her friend, who had been missing, was tested negative for Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Kanika Kapoor has undergone the Coronavirus test for the third time. The singer, was tested positive for the virus last week, took the test for the third time and the results haven't changed. Kanika has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. While the singer continues to get treatment for Covid-19, an India TV report reveals the singer's friend has been tested negative. The friend Ojas Desai, who was missing for a few days now, stayed with the Baby Doll crooner at the Hotel Taj for two days.

He issued a statement confirming that he had got himself tested at the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases at Mumbai. The test results were negative. He shared the results on social media. The singer had come in contact with 162 people soon after she returned from London. All the people who the singer interacted with during her stay in Lucknow have been tested negative for the virus.

The test results came as a huge relief for she had met a number of politicians, businessmen and socialites. These include Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, and her son, BJP MP Dushyant Singh. The news of the duo meeting the infected Kanika caused panic for President Ram Nath Kovind had met Singh soon after the party.

Meanwhile, recent reports reveal three FIRs have been registered against Kanika. She has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Last Friday, rumours spread like wildfire on social media hinting that Kanika is the first Bollywood celeb to have contracted the virus in India. Soon enough, the actress took to her Instagram and issued a statement to confirm she has Coronavirus. ". I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," she assured.

Check out Kanika Kapoor's full statement here:

Credits :India TV

