Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Update: Three FIRs lodged against Covid 19 infected singer for negligence

Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. Following her confirmation, three FIRs have been lodged against her over "negligence".

Kanika Kapoor lands herself in a controversy after she confirmed she has Coronavirus. The singer, best known for her song Baby Doll, revealed that she has been infected with novel Covid-19. The singer has been admitted in the hospital since the diagnosis. However, the diagnoses came after she travelled from London to Mumbai and then to Lucknow. During the past two weeks, she interacted with numerous people, including former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.

While the two ministers have been tested negative for the virus, three FIRs have been lodged against Kanika. The first has been lodged by Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal. The CMO has lodged the complaint at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station, Lucknow, under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, a Bombay Times report reveals.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow, Dinesh Kumar Singh said, “On the basis of the CMO’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.”

The other two cases against the singer have been lodged at the Hazratganj Police Station and Gomti Nagar Police Station, the report adds. She has been booked for negligence.

Meanwhile, speaking to the outlet, the singer said she has not been treated properly by the hospital authorities. Kanika explained she asked the authorities to give her food. Instead, she has been handed two small bananas and an orange. "I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me," Kanika told the national daily.

