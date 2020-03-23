Kanika Kapoor Coronvirus Latest Update: 162 people came in touch with singer; 63 tested negative for Covid 19

Kanika Kapoor reportedly came in touch with as many as 162 people before she was tested positive for Coronavirus. A new report confirms samples have been taken and 63 of them have been tested negative for Covid-19.

It was previously reported that Coronavirus infected Kanika Kapoor had attended a party soon after she returned from the UK. The singer is said to have attended a housewarming party and a gathering which saw numerous ministers, including Vasundhara Raje, under the same roof. Raje and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who was also at the party, have been tested negative for Covid-19. Health authorities have now identified as many as 162 people who came in contact with Kanika before she was tested positive for the virus.

Sources have told The Times of India that 120-130 people have been identified and samples have been collected. As per the report, the 162 names also including 35 people from Kanpur. Kanika visited the UP city for a social gathering. the health authorities are collecting and testing them for the novel virus. As of now, about 63 samples have been tested negative. The report also reveals Kanika crossed paths with a Mumbai-based businessman, who met Kanika at the five-star hotel.

It has also been reported that Kanika was put up in the same hotel as the South Africa cricket team. The team was reportedly staying in the hotel during the ODI series against India. The news is yet to be verified by BCCI.

Meanwhile, three FIRs have been lodged against the Baby Doll singer for negligence. Lucknow’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Narendra Kumar Agarwal lodged the complaint in Lucknow. She has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (negligently acting in a way likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 270 (malignant act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kanika recently opened up about her stay in the hospital. She said the healthcare treatment offered to her wasn't good. Read all about it here: Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor is throwing tantrums at hospital staff, director arranges extra guard

