Kanika Kapoor Covid 19 Update: Singer recorded a song for Bappi Lahiri before she flew to London

A few weeks before Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Coronavirus, the singer recorded a song for Bappi Lahiri. The singer headed to London soon after.

If you aren't already aware that Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus, we would like to know under which rock you've been living. The Baby Doll singer confirmed she was infected with Covid-19 on Friday. While several developments since her test results have made the headlines, a new development sheds light on her whereabouts before she flew to London. Legendary music composer Bappi Lahiri has revealed the singer had met him before she flew to the UK a few weeks ago.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Lahiri revealed Kanika recorded a song for him. "Before flying off to London, the last song she sang was for me, for the film Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist," he confirmed. While reports of her tough attitude make the headlines, Bappi deemed Kanika "as a well-behaved and educated girl." "I hope she gets well soon," he said.

Asked if he has spoken to her since she confirmed her medical condition, Bappi revealed he hasn't had the chance. "I haven’t had the chance to talk to them, but I hope they are doing well,” he revealed. The music composer also revealed he will be recording a Coronavirus-themed song.

As for Kanika, the last we heard was that the singer underwent a second round of Coronavirus tests on Monday. The need to test the singer for the second time arose after her family raised doubts over the first results. Her family members claimed the first test results recorded Kanika's age as 28 instead of 41 and marked her gender "Male."

Kanika had come in contact with at least 160 people since her return from London. The health authorities sampled 63 people she met and they were tested negative for Covid 19. Read more here: Kanika Kapoor Coronvirus Latest Update: 162 people came in touch with singer; 63 tested negative for Covid 19

