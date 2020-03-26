Kanika Kapoor deletes her Coronavirus announcement post from Instagram as she continues to get slammed

Kanika Kapoor recently deleted her Coronavirus announcement post from her Instagram handle after being trolled and receiving backlash for it.

Kanika Kapoor had made an announcement on Instagram after having tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer had returned from the U.K. and visited Lucknow and Kanpur after which she was found COVID-19 positive. Ever since she revealed the result of her diagnosis, Kanika Kapoor received severe backlash from the netizens on social media on account of her lack of caution that the singer showed after having returned from abroad.

“My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well," Kanika wrote in her original post. The 'Baby Doll' singer became a part of several social gatherings post her U.K. trip, one of which was also attended by a few politicians. After Kanika was diagnosed with Coronavirus, the VIPs who came in contact with her during the parties went into self-isolation. 65 others tested negative. Her residence at Lucknow was locked down and people who came in contact with her were tracked down.

In her defense, Kanika Kapoor told Times of India that no regulations had been put in place when she arrived from the UK. At that time "there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine," she stated. Kanika also added, "So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago," after which she was slammed on social media and a meme fest against her kickstarted on Twitter.

After having been trolled heavily, Kanika Kapoor has deleted her post from Instagram where she had made an announcement about being diagnosed with Coronavirus. The singer has also been booked with four FIRs against her for negligence.

