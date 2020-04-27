Kanika Kapoor enjoys time with her family after testing COVID 19 negative; See Photo

After testing negative for COVID -19, Kanika Kapoor is currently having a gala time with her family while having a cup of tea at her home in Lucknow.

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the news for the longest time now. The singer who had tested positive for COVID 19 not just once, but on multiple occasions, 4 times to be precise, however, was finally tested negative. Kanika who was at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow while fighting against COVID -19 finally came back home on April 6th and is under quarantine at her home in Lucknow. She is currently having a gala time with her family. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo in which she is all smiles while having a cup of tea and having some happy time with her family.

Sharing the pic, Kanika wrote, "All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea #familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe." previously, the singer had posted a long note clearing the air about what all went down, since her return from the UK to India, and testing positive for Coronavirus. Clearing all the misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information that took place about her, Kanika said, "Every person that I came in contact with, be it in the UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid-19, in-fact all those tested have been negative."

Meanwhile, Kanika happened to be the first amongst Bollywood to have been hit by the virus. On March 19th, the singer got tested for Coronavirus and then on the 20th, she got her results as positive for the COVID-19. Ever since she revealed the result of her diagnosis, Kanika Kapoor received severe backlash from the netizens on social media on account of her lack of caution that the singer showed after having returned from abroad. She came under attack for negligence and not self-isolating despite returning to the country from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic. The singer was also accused of attending parties and meeting people after returning from the UK and not disclosing her travel history.

