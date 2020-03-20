Kanika Kapoor exposed to grandmother leaves Meet Bros’ Manmeet Gulzar worried: Hope it does not affect them

A new update about Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus case has revealed the singer was in contact with her grandmother. Meet Bros’ Manmeet Gulzar has expressed his concerns.

Kanika Kapoor has been infected with Covid-19. Following her Coronavirus confirmation, several celebrities took to social media and showed the singer some support. Singers Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa, Harshdeep Kaur and Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and prayed for her speedy recovery. Now, Manmeet Gulzar of the renowned Meet Bros' has reacted to Kanika Kapoor's Coronavirus infection. The musician, who has closely worked with the singer alongside his brother Harmeet, expressed his concerns about Kanika and her family's health.

Speaking with Times of India, he revealed Kanika had informed him of her mild fever. "I spoke to her and she said it is pretty mild," he told the outlet. Manmeet also confirmed that the singer was with her family and expressed his worry for them, especially Kanika's grandmother. "That is the part which I am worried about because Kanika was living with her parents for ten days," Manmeet noted. "Not just that, her grandmother was also in touch with her. That is the part Harmeet (my brother) and I, are both worried about. I just hope that it does not affect them," he added.

Kanika had recently returned from the UK. The London return was in her Lucknow home over the past few days. During her stay, the singer reportedly attended two parties, one of which saw Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje in attendance. Although the singer has denied the reports, the politician recently confirmed that she came in contact with Kanika at the party.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest," she tweeted.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Kanika's father has also confirmed that the singer was out and about lately. Read all about it here: Kanika Kapoor's father ADMITS Coronavirus positive singer was part of four parties since returning from London

