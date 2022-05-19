Kanika Kapoor-Gautam Pre-wedding: Check out the Haldi ceremony pics of the adorable couple from London

Popular singer Kanika Kapoor is presently on cloud nine as she will become a bride very soon. The gorgeous singer will be tying the knot with her boyfriend on 20th May, this year. While no information is available about her beau, he is an NRI businessman based in London. It is the second wedding of the actress and she is more than happy about her marriage to him. The pre-wedding functions have already started off and pictures from the event are truly beautiful.

As per reports, Kanika and Gautam have been dating for almost a year now and they have decided to get married in London. The pre-wedding functions of the couple are slated for 19th May, which is today. The Haldi ceremony pic is out, and the groom is seen in white traditional wear and Kanika Kapoor looks gorgeous in a silver lehenga. The family members of the bride and groom are seen enjoying the function and applying haldi to the couple.

See pictures here-

When asked about the wedding by Etimes, Kanika did not deny it but instead replied with a 'folded hands' and 'happy smile' emoji. She added, "Please check my updates on Instagram. I finished 3 successful tours in the US- Houston, Jersey and Washington. 10 more to go." When asked further for a comment on her marriage, Kanika told the portal, "Very sorry, no comments."

The Baby Doll singer was earlier married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok, who was also based in London. Kanika and Raj got divorced in 2012.

