Kanika Kapoor & Gautam’s Mehendi: Bride-to-be grooves to ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ with her groom; WATCH video

Popular singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to get married to her longtime beau on May 20th. Not much is known about the groom, except that he is an NRI businessman from London. Recently, Kanika jetted off to the foreign nation for her wedding ceremony. The wedding festivities are currently underway in London where the couple will reportedly tie the knot. After their grand Haldi ceremony, pictures and videos from their Mehendi function are out on social media handles. In the glimpses, the bride-to-be can be seen beaming with joy ahead of her big day.

In the snippets and photos of the ongoing ceremony, Kanika can be seen grooving with her groom to Bollywood songs. She can be seen dancing on ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ with Gautam. On their special day, Kanika was seen wearing a stunning green lehenga while the groom-to-be was dressed in light green kurta-pajamas. For the occasion, the singer kept her makeup dewy and matched her attire with gorgeous jewellery. She even posed for the cameras with her girl squad. We must say, the glimpses from the pre-wedding functions are truly beautiful.

For those unaware, it is Kanika’s second marriage and she is more than happy. The Baby Doll singer was earlier married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok, who was also based in London.

Earlier, when asked about her wedding reports, the talented singer did not deny it but instead replied to ETimes with a 'folded hands' and 'happy smile' emoticon. She added, "Please check my updates on Instagram. I finished 3 successful tours in the US- Houston, Jersey and Washington. 10 more to go." When asked further for a comment on her marriage, Kanika told the portal, "Very sorry, no comments."

Well, we cannot wait to get more glimpses from Kanika and Gautam's wedding ceremonies.

