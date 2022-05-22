Kanika Kapoor is a happy bride as she & husband Gautam groove to 'Baby Doll' at wedding bash; Inside Video.

Singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot this weekend with her husband Gautam in London and the wedding was a lavish affair. Taking to Instagram, Kanika shared official wedding photos as she celebrated her big day with her family and friends. The celebrations began with a haldi and mehendi ceremony and culminated with a wedding bash.

Now, a video from Kanika's wedding bash has surfaced on social media and shows the happy bride dancing her heart out. Gautam also can be see joining her as the couple groove to Kanika's super hit song 'Baby Doll'. Donning a blingy red dress, Kanika definitely looks stunning.

Click here to watch Kanika's wedding bash video.

Announcing her wedding to Gautam, Kanika wrote, "Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero."

