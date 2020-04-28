Kanika Kapoor plans to donate her plasma for the patients post recovering from COVID 19

Celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor has now decided to donate her plasma for the treatment of Coronavirus patients. She has recently recovered from the deadly COVID-19 herself.

Kanika Kapoor has been recently discharged after having recovered from COVID-19. The Baby Doll singer has now decided to donate her plasma for the treatment of Coronavirus patients. Her blood will soon be checked by a team of expert doctors from Lucknow’s King George Medical (KGMU) to make sure whether she can donate it or not. They will be visiting the singer at her residence in the city for collecting samples and testing them for further use.

If declared fit, Kanika will be donating her plasma either today i.e. on 28th April or else on 29th April. For the unversed, the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back. She was receiving treatment for the same at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and was finally discharged on 6th April after having completely recovered from the deadly virus. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on 20th March.

Kanika Kapoor received a lot of backlash for hiding her travel history post her return to Lucknow. She had even attended a few parties the pictures and videos of which went viral on social media. Not only that, but the singer had been accused of misbehavior during her treatment at the hospital. She has recently posted a statement on social media to clear her stance about the entire matter. The singer took a dig at those targeting her and stated that none of the persons who were in contact with her tested positive for COVID-19. Kanika also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and nurses who took care of her.

