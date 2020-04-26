Kanika Kapoor reveals her story about testing positive for COVID 19; Says negativity doesn't change reality

The Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor clears the air about what all went down, since her return from the UK to India, and testing positive for Coronavirus.

In a strong Instagram message, the Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor clears the air about what all went down, since her return from the UK to India, and testing positive for Coronavirus. The Bollywood singer says that there has been a lot of misunderstanding and wrong exchanges of information that took place about her. The singer further adds that she chose to keep quiet which further gave rise to the people who wanted to spread false information about her. But, Kanika also took the opportunity to thank all the fans and her supports who stood by her during such a difficult time.

Kanika Kapoor sets the record straight that she returned from the UK to Mumbai on 10th March and was screened at the airport as per the regulations. She further adds that the UK advisory which was released on March 18 was not in place when she returned to Mumbai, and hence she did not quarantine herself, and also that she had no health issues. Kanika goes on to add that she went to visit her parents in Lucknow on March 11, and at the airport, there was a screening set up done for domestic flights. The Nachan Farrate sing says that on 14th and 15th March she was at a friend's lunch and dinner. Kanika also says that she started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on 17 and 18 March and wanted to get tested immediately.

Check out Kanika Kapoor's post:

On March 19th, the singer got tested for Coronavirus and then on the 20th, she got her results as positive for the COVID-19. The well-known Bollywood singer says that she got admitted to the hospital and after three negative tests she was discharged. Kanika reveals that at the current time she is at home for 21 days now. Kanika also mentions that negativity thrown at a person cannot change the reality in any way.

