Kanika Kapoor reveals she is missing her kids amid lockdown as she shares an adorable picture of the trio

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor shared an adorable photo of her three kids and revealed that she was indeed missing them. Take a look at their picture below.

Kanika Kapoor, who is currently in Lucknow due to the lockdown that has still been enforced in various parts of the country, revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that she is missing her children. The Bollywood singer shared an adorable photo of her three kids -- Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj. In the caption, Kanika wrote, "I miss you soo much," and even shared a heartfelt quote. The quote read, "When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

Kanika is a mother to three kids whom she shares with ex-husband and NRI businessman Raj Chandok. She recently made headlines as she became the first Bollywood celebrity to be tested positive for Coronavirus. The 'Baby Doll' singer had returned from London and had not self-quarantined herself since such rules were not laid out by then. The singer had also attended high-profile parties in Lucknow. However, no one else in Kanika's contact was tested positive for the virus.

Take a look at the picture shared by Kanika below:

After being discharged from the hospital, Kanika had also shared a detailed statement and clarified her position. The singer is also said to have donated her plasma for the treatment of Coronavirus patients. The singer was discharged on 6 April after having completely recovered from the deadly virus which she was diagnosed with on 20 March.

