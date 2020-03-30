Kanika Kapoor REVEALS she is not in the ICU hours after testing COVID 19 positive for the 4th time

Kanika Kapoor has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she mentions about not being in the ICU hours after testing COVID-19 positive for the 4th time. Check out her latest post.

As we all know, Kanika Kapoor has tested COVID-19 for the fourth time much to the dismay of her loved ones and fans. The Baby Doll singer is currently under treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). She was admitted there on March 20, 2020, after taking a test back home following complaints of cough and fever. Although doctors have confirmed that Kanika’s condition is stable, her family members are concerned about her health.

In the midst of all this, the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer has sent a message to everyone through a recent Instagram post. Here’s what she writes, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. Miss them!” The fact that Kanika is not in the ICU comes as a relief for everyone concerned about her health conditions.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Kanika Kapoor has received a lot of backlash on the part of netizens for trying to hide her travel history, attending parties and later testing positive for Coronavirus. Not only that, but three FIRs have been lodged against the singer for her negligence. As per reports, Kanika has been booked under IPC Sections 188, 269, and 270 at Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar police station. As of now, we can just pray for her speedy recovery.

