Kanika Kapoor reveals she was nervous before her wedding: The fact that I'm divorced with 3 children..

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been making it to the headlines for the past couple of days. She recently tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend Gautam Hathiramani. The pictures from their wedding have been going viral on social media and fans are loving it. Well in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kanika opened up about being nervous regarding how Gautam’s family would react to the idea of a daughter-in-law who was divorced with kids.

For the unversed, this is Kanika Kapoor’s second marriage and she has three teenage children from her first marriage which ended in 2012. In a recent interview, Kanika opened up about Gautam and his family’s response to her three kids. The Baby Doll singer revealed that Gautam and his family have not just been welcoming to her but her kids and parents as well. She further added that Gautam accepted her for the way she was. “The fact that I am divorced with three children, I wasn’t sure whether I would be accepted by him and his family. But I was wrong. Today, I want to tell women that no matter what the circumstances, in the end, happiness awaits you,” she said.

Announcing her wedding to Gautam, Kanika wrote, "Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe for making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero."

Kanika and Gautam got married in a private ceremony in the UK on May 20. The couple later hosted a wedding reception in London, which was attended by several celebrities, including Guru Randhawa, Shekhar Ravjiani, Nysa Devgan and others.

