Kanika Kapoor’s 5th Coronavirus test turns out positive; Here’s what doctors have to say about singer’s health

Reportedly, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive again for COVID 19 for a 5th time. Kanika was diagnosed with Coronavirus on March 20 after she returned from London. Here’s what the doctors say about her health.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been in the news since she was diagnosed with Coronavirus on March 20 after she returned from London. As per the latest update about Kanika’s health, the Baby Doll singer has tested positive for a 5th consecutive time. Reportedly, Kanika’s samples are being taken after every 48 hours and the last report also was positive. The Singer has been isolated ever since she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and is currently being treated by doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

As per a report in News18, Kanika’s doctors have shared her health update. Prof. RK Dhiman, Director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has said that there is nothing to worry about. Kanika’s condition is stable as of now. He also shut down rumours of Kanika’s ill health and told the portal that Kanika is taking food normally and all news that is doing rounds is false. The news of Kanika testing positive for COVID 19 had left everyone in her family worried.

Also Read|Kanika Kapoor tests Covid 19 positive for 4th time; Family fear singer not responding to Coronavirus treatment

When Kanika’s last Coronavirus test turned out positive, she penned an emotional post and wrote “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine.I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family miss them!.” The singer’s health has been a cause of concern for her family as well. Mother of 3, Kanika has been in isolation since her diagnosis and when her family doubted her first COVID 19 positive test, a second test was further conducted to be sure.

The singer had returned from London on March 9 and had travelled to Lucknow immediately post it. Further, she attended a housewarming party in Kanpur at her cousin’s place. Several high profile guests like Vasundhra Raje Scindia and more were present at the get together. Post Kanika was diagnosed with COVID 19, several people slammed her on social media for not being cautious and not quarantining herself after returning from London. However, a few days back, Kanika deleted the post in which she had announced her diagnosis. Family and friends of the singer have been praying for her speedy recovery.

Credits :News 18

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More