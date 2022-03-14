Kanika Kapoor set to tie the knot in London with NRI businessman in May this year?

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been touring across the US currently as she is performing to packed stadiums. With several more shows to go, some news on the singer's personal front seems to have surfaced. According to a latest report in ETimes, Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot in May this year. It will be the singer's second marriage and she will reportedly be tying the knot with an NRI businessman based in London.

While details about her soon-to-be husband are under wraps, ETimes revealed that his name is a certain Gautam. The duo reportedly have been dating for almost a year and they may get married in London, a few weeks from now.

When asked about the wedding, Kanika did not deny but instead replied with a 'folded hands' and 'happy smile' emoji. She added, "Please check my updates on Instagram. I finished 3 successful tours in the US- Houston, Jersey and Washington. 10 more to go." When asked further for a comment on her marriage, Kanika told the portal, "Very sorry, no comments."

The Baby Doll singer was earlier married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok, who was also based in London. Kanika and Raj divorced in 2012.

Well, we guess, we'll be all ears when Kanika decides to officially announce her wedding.

